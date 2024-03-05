Sarawak officials to play national role in boccia development

KUCHING (March 5): Top state boccia officials Chi Poh Yung and Vencent Teri are eager to implement plans to develop the sport nation-wide. This follows their recent election to key leadership positions in the Malaysia Boccia Association.

Chi and Vencent were elected as vice president 2 and secretary general of the national body respectively at its 7th annual general meeting held at Pusat Kecemerlangan Sukan Paralimpik Kampung Pandan in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday. It was attended by affiliates from Selangor, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak and Sarawak. Sabah was invited to sit in as observer as the sport is new in the state.

“Chi and I have many plans for the national boccia in the next few years and all members would like to see a continuity in the national development.

“Among the plans are strengthening our coaching qualities across all states, developing a more structured system to develop new talents and organising the first ever international competitions in Malaysia,” said Vencent who is also Sarawak Boccia Association advisor.

Meanwhile, Chi felt it is a heavy responsibility as he has also just been elected as president of Sarawak Boccia Association for the new term 2024-2026.

“I feel happy for the trust given to me by the Malaysia Boccia Assiciation committee to contribute to the national boccia development.

“I will do my best to give ideas and suggestions to national body on how to make Boccia a popular sport for all citizens in Malaysia,” he said.

A key area he wants to contribute is to collect the feedback and suggestions from every state on how the national body can develop the sport in the respective states.

Other key leaders in the national body are Siti Zaharah Abdul Khalid (president), Mohd Amja Mohd Bohari (vice president 1) and Nur Atikah MD Khamis (treasurer), .

Committee members include Mustaffa Ariffin, Nik Fakrurazi Ngah Ibrahim, Mohd Mokhtar Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman Yaakop and Hassan Mustaffar.