Sarawak Taekwondo exponents shine at national championship

KUCHING (March 5): A team representing the Sarawak Taekwondo Association (Sarawak WTF) was crowned Poomsae team grand champion of the recently concluded 14th TM (WTF)–NSC–Milo National Taekwondo Championship 2024 after clinching six gold, five silver and two bronze medals at the tournament.

The event, held at the Arena of the Olympic Council Malaysia (OCM) Indoor Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, saw Sarawak’s taekwondo exponents emerge victorious in various categories, led by head of the team Grand Master Tan Check Joon.

Tan was also supported by team manager Tan Cheng Qiang, along with coaches Duong Thi Huynh Mai, Nguyen Thi Mong Quynh, and Purim Purintaphiban.

“Sarawakians competing in the competition bagged six gold, five silver, and two bronze medals and brought home the Poomsae team grand champion’s trophy and challenge trophy following an excellent performance,” Sarawak WTF said in a statement today.

The national championship, organised by Taekwondo Malaysia (WTF) and backed by the National Sports Council of Malaysia (NSC), attracted a total of 1,087 participants from across the country.

Held over a thrilling three-day period, the event drew fervent support from spectators who packed the Arena, Indoor Stadium, OCM, Bukit Jalil, to witness the matches.

Meanwhile, when expressing his admiration for the Sarawak team’s outstanding performance, Sarawak WTF president Azizul Annuar Adenan lauded the athletes’ achievements, emphasising their spirited efforts on the national stage.

“Our Anak Sarawak from areas in Sarawak namely Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu, Meradong, and Lawas demonstrated remarkable resilience in their debut appearance at the championship,” said Azizul.

The Sarawak team’s stellar performance secured them the prestigious title of grand champion in the Poomsae event, along with the coveted Challenge trophy, underscoring their status as formidable contenders in the realm of taekwondo.

The Sarawak team’s triumph at the national championship showcased outstanding performances from both male and female athletes too.

Among the male competitors, Randy Owen Augustine Linggi claimed a gold medal in the Recognised poomsae over 17 years mix pair category and a bronze in the Recognised poomsae male 18-30 years individual division.

Chin Ken Haw stood out with two gold medals in the Freestyle poomsae male over 17 years individual and Freestyle poomsae over 17 years mix pair categories, accompanied by two silver medals in the Recognised poomsae male 18-30 years individual and Recognised poomsae 18-30 years mix pair events.

The contributions of Azmin Akhram Zulkipli, Allexandre Axcell Juntan, Jeff Lim, and Mohd Isshahril Mazlan were also significant to the team’s success.

Meanwhile, female athletes made a remarkable impact, with Nur Humairah Abdul Karim securing two gold medals in the Recognised poomsae female 18-30 years individual and Freestyle poomsae over 17 years mix pair categories, along with a silver in Recognised poomsae 18-30 years mix pair.

Seah Jing Ying’s gold medal in the Recognised poomsae over 17 years mix pair category and silver in the Recognised poomsae female 18-30 years individual division, alongside Farah Nabilla Madarrus’s silver and bronze medals, added to the team’s overall success.