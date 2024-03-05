Sarawak to have two new army camps, says Eastern Field commander

KUCHING (March 5): Two new Malaysian army camps will be built in Sarawak, said Eastern Field commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi.

Speaking to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today, he said one of them will be an Eastern Field Command headquarters to be located in Batu Kawa here and the other will be built in Bintulu.

“Tun Wan Junaidi also provided some advice and guidance on how the army, especially the Eastern Field Command, can carry out their duties more effectively to strengthen security in Sarawak.

“He also expressed his wish that the army could be restructured in terms of areas of responsibility in line with the functions and duties of the three existing brigades in Sarawak,” he was quoted as saying in a report by the Sarawak Information Department.

Mohd Sofi also said the courtesy call was held to inform the Yang di-Pertua Negeri about the latest developments in the border areas under the supervision of the army.

It was also to provide a clear picture on the state of infrastructure related to existing military equipment to carry out tasks and missions in Sarawak, he added.

Also present were First Infantry Division commander Maj Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis and other top army officials.