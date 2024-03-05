SESB starts installing Emergency Restoration System in Ranau

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 5): Installation of the Emergency Restoration System (ERS) in Ranau by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is progressing according to schedule, said SESB Chief Executive Officer Ir Ts Mohd Yaakob Hj Jaafar.

Yaakob said as a quick response to the urgent need to move the transmission line to the ERS tower since February 7, the Sabah State Government has provided emergency assistance by using the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) transport aircraft to transport five ERS Tower containers from Selangor to Sabah.

Yaakob added that two of the five containers sent by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had arrived on March 5 for use by SESB, while the remaining three containers were expected to arrive the following day.

Eight ERS towers will be installed by SESB together with TNB and the removal works are expected to be completed in the middle of March.

Meanwhile, construction work on the new transmission tower is expected to be completed in early April and also in mid-June this year, said Yaakob in a statement on Tuesday.

“SESB is committed and focused to always ensure that the electricity supply in the state remains stable for the convenience of consumers and the people and welcomes cooperation from various parties in helping to overcome this problem,” he said.

On Friday, Yaakob told a press conference that the structure of the two transmission towers in Ranau are not safe, while the foot of the towers is unstable due to land subsidence and active ground movement.

He said the condition of these two towers is very critical to the 275kV Kolopis-Segaliud Grid transmission line because the energy capacity of around 200MW needs to be channeled to the East Coast of Sabah every day from the West Coast of Sabah.