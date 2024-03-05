SHIELD, SUK and Cops top Civil Service League II

KUCHING (March 5): S.H.I.E.L.D were crowned champions of the Civil Service League II at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa after 18 weeks of competition. The team comprising Mohd Faizal Zainor Halim, Marzainah Jayamara, Dr Bemen Wong Win Keong, Nazin Wagiman, Halimah Ariffin, Nurafidza Mohd Amran and Hettysuzana Bustari amassed 679.41 Peterson points to clinch the coveted title.

In the final week the trio of Faizal, Marzainah and Bemen Wong warded off SUK Bowlers who were represented by Abu Seman Umar, Ruzaimah Rahmat and Adrian Chan Fook Weng to win 11-9 in the positioning round to collect 34.67 points and finish 43.61 points ahead. SUK Bowlers remained second in the 18-team league with a total of 635.80 points.

The Cops comprising Mohd Naim Bebeto Sulaiman, Hipni Morni, and Sofian Kamsani finally defeated Awang Fadilah Jaya, Abang Muhammad Sufian Abu Seman and Abdul Ramzi Rahamat of One Mixx Team 14-6 to take over the third spot after collecting 38.01 points for a total of 626.79. One Mixx Team collected 29.05 points for a total of 622.60 for fourth place.

Finishing from fifth position onwards were PSKPP B, Dynamixxx, Cannon Balls, EVO, Medic Squad, Black Dragon Bowlers, Pin Pocket, De¡¯1D, PSKPP A, Kuching Waterboard, UBC, SUKBOM, SDO Mix Crocs and UiTM Crocs.

S.H.I.E.L.D earned more honours as Nazrin won the the Individual High Game (Scratch) and Individual High Series (Scratch) awards with 300 pinfalls since Week 9 and 951 pinfalls since Week 7 respectively while Marzainah won the the Best Female (Handicap) award with 904 pinfalls during the positioning round week.

Their contributions also helped the team collect the Team High Game (Scratch) and Team High Series (Scratch) awards with 764 and 2,544 pinfalls attained Week 9.

Adrian Chan Fook Weng of SUK Bowlers was second in the Individual High Game (Scratch) category with 269 while Raphael Edward from SUK Bowlers was second in the Individual High Series (Scratch) category with 926. Their contributions led the team to clinch first place in the Team High Series (Handicap) with 2,580 pinfalls.

Nur Qiesya Florida of The Cops claimed the Individual High Game (Handicap) award and Best Female (Scratch) award with 291 and 803 pinfalls. She also helped her team capture the Team High Game (Handicap) award with 705 pinfalls while the team also finished second in the Team High Series (Scratch) with 2,403 pinfalls. Medic Squad ended up second in the Team High Game (Handicap) with 702.

Jeffrey Lias from Dynamixxx was second position in the Individual High Game (Handicap) with 279 pinfalls while his team finished second position in the Team High Game (Scratch) category with 682. Abdul Ramzi Rahamat from One Mixx Team was awarded first spot in the Individual High Series (Handicap) and Best Senior (Scratch) with 976 and 892 pinfalls respectively.

Also claiming a podium finish was Suit Boji of The Cannon Balls who finished second in the Individual High Series (Handicap) and won the the Best Senior (Handicap). His contributions led his team to second place in the Team High Series (Handicap) with 2,564 pinfalls.