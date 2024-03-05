SIDC inks MoU with Murdoch University to enhance educational landscape

KUCHING (March 5): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday between the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) and Murdoch University to further solidify their partnership.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development in a release said the MoU signing took place during a visit by a Sarawak delegation led by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn to the university’s campus in Perth, Australia.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in discussions on academic partnerships, research collaborations, infectious disease detection, vaccine development and talent development initiatives.

According to the release, it was aimed to foster strategic collaborations and explore innovative initiatives to enhance Sarawak’s research and educational landscape.

“The visit underscored Sarawak’s commitment to excellence and served as a catalyst for transformative partnerships and socio-economic development,” the ministry said.

Those in the Sarawak delegation included Sagah’s deputy minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Azmi Bujang, Sarawak Research and Development Council general manager Dr Peter Morin Nissom, Sarawak Biodiversity Centre CEO Dato Dr Charlie Yeo, SIDC CEO Dr Ivan Yap, and SIDC chief engineer Dr John Panil.