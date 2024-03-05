Single-vehicle crash in Bau leaves two lightly injured

KUCHING (March 5): The driver and passenger of a car sustained light injuries after the vehicle crashed at the roadside of Kampung Duyuh in Bau last night.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a report on the incident was received at 10.52pm.

A team from the Bau fire station was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a car had crashed at the side of the road.

“The driver was pinned to the driver’s seat, while the passenger had been extricated from the crashed vehicle by members of the public,” the spokesperson said in a statement today.

Firefighters worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle and put a cervical collar on her.

After they managed to extricate the victim, she was handed over to medical personnel.

Both the driver and male passenger were brought to hospital for further treatment.

“After ensuring the area was safe, the team returned to the fire station, and the operation ended at 11.17pm,” added the spokesperson.