S’wak Youth and Sports Dept staff undergo 30-Day Weight Loss Challenge

KUCHING (March 5): The Sarawak Youth and Sports Department has carried out its inaugural ‘30-Day Weight Loss Challenge 2024’ to push staff towards a healthier lifestyle.

Department assistant director (sports) Fatimah Abdul Rahman said the programme involved over 30 officers and staff members whose body mass index (BMI) readings exceeded 25.1.

A BMI number is obtained by dividing one’s weight in kilogrammes with the squared value of one’s height in metres.

“The 30-Day Weight Loss Challenge 2024 kicked off on Feb 3 this year and the results were announced on March 4.

“However, it is an ongoing programme, involving physical and non-physical activities that contribute to consistent weight-loss.

“The winner is picked based on the highest level of weight loss achieved and the best BMI recorded,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Based on the guidelines stated on the Ministry of Health’s MyHealth portal, the optimal BMI value is between 18.5 dan 24.9; where a BMI below 18.5 is considered underweight, while a BMI between 25 and 30 is considered overweight.

Those recording a BMI of 30 and above are classified as obese.

During the challenge, Awangku Adi Awangku Bolhassan from the department’s sports division went from 84.7kg to 76.7kg, dropping his BMI from 29.7 to 26.9 to win the ‘Superior Award’ and RM300.

Placing second was Hafizul Helmi Mohd Zain, who received the ‘Excellence Award’ and RM200, having gone from 75.5kg to 67.9kg and posting a BMI change from 27.7 to 24.9.

In third place, which offered the ‘Good Award’ and RM100, was Nur Fatheen Khairuzan Seleman who went from 65.5kg to 60.4kg, cutting her BMI from 25.6 to 23.6.

The department’s Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau presented the prizes and certificates at the Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex auditorium here on Monday.

Among those present were deputy director Ronnie Boniface Nugi and assistant director for Rakan Muda Hafizah Dahlan.