Tengku Zafrul: 7 Australian companies set to bring in new investments, expand existing ones

MELBOURNE (March 5): Seven Australian companies have expressed their commitment to bring in new investments as well as increase existing ones in Malaysia, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Senior officials from the seven companies informed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of this when they met him in Melbourne on Tuesday. The prime minister is on a four-day official visit to Australia. Among the potential new investment activities are green technology and new energy use, Tengku Zafrul said.

“God willing, the commitments of the seven companies (new investment and increased investment) are now in the final stage,” he said when met by the Malaysian media in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, held a meeting with business figures and senior executives of 18 leading Australian companies in a roundtable discussion session on Tuesday, in addition to holding one-on-one face-to-face sessions to hear their views.

According to Tengku Zafrul, Anwar also met Lynas representatives on Tuesday and any issues arising related to the rare earth producer were successfully resolved.

In the roundtable session, Tengku Zafrul said among the issues raised by the companies present was the process of simplifying investment and trade, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and Malaysia’s role in global trade. – Bernama