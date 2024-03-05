Teo: Don’t fall for scam syndicates using AI-edited videos of leaders

KUALA LUMPUR (March 5): Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching has reminded social media users to be wary of scam syndicates featuring videos edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deceive the public.

She issued the reminder following the spread of an AI technology-edited video clip showing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim discussing an investment scheme with lucrative returns.

Teo said she had sent the relevant video link to Meta asking for the video to be removed from all its platforms.

“This is not the first time I have received complaints about videos of the Prime Minister being produced with AI for the purpose of investment scheme fraud. We should all be cautious,” she said, adding that it is unreasonable for a Prime Minister to discuss such schemes.

She told reporters this after opening the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 (DBS 2024) here today.

Teo said technology giants or social media platform providers such as Meta, TikTok and Google also need to consider methods for alerting users if content is generated using AI technology so that they are not easily deceived.

“The government is also exploring ways to enhance cooperation with technology giants or platform providers on this matter,” she said.

According to Teo, society is indeed encouraged to use new technologies such as AI, but they need to be cautious about the risks and challenges brought by such technology. – Bernama