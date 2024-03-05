Transport Minister: JPJ to introduce e-Testing in April

HULU LANGAT (March 5): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will introduce the electronic driving test and training system (e-Testing) in April.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the implementation of this system will allow candidates to undergo the test without JPJ officers present in the vehicle while the candidate’s performance evaluation will be conducted electronically (automation) using detectors and cameras.

“The results will be generated in real time while improving the integrity of the evaluation process,” he said after a working visit to a driving institute here in conjunction with the implementation of the eTesting initiative.

The development of the e-Testing system was announced in 2020 and the JPJ had already started testing the system in a pilot phase project at several driving institutes.

Loke said for now driving test candidates are given the option of either taking the normal test or eTesting before it is fully implemented in 2030.

According to Loke, although the driving schools can charge a maximum of RM100, candidates who choose to use e-Testing will receive several benefits, including being able to make a second attempt for each failed test on the same day at no additional cost.

He said candidates only need to repeat the test involving the failed elements without having to resit the entire Part II test element (such as manual test execution) and will be given priority in the test reservation list and a RM10 rebate for the issuance of a learner’s driving licence.

The implementation of the e-Testing system will enable more candidates to be tested compared to the existing or manual test system in addition to improving the integrity of the driving test system, issuing driving licences, simplifying the audit process as well as monitoring test activities electronically, he said.

Currently, there are three driving institutes that are ready to implement the e-Testing system. They comprise Institut Memandu Surfine Hitech, Hulu Langat in Selangor; Pusat Latihan Memandu Berjaya Bhd, Ulu Tiram in Johor; and Institut Lima Bintang Abadi Sdn Bhd in Penang.

“The Transport Ministry encourages all driving institutes to offer the e-Testing system. A grace period of six years will be given to driving institutes to make the transition from manual testing to the e-Testing method,” he said.

In the meantime, Loke said the government will start allowing driving institutes to have test centres in order to conduct computerised legal tests at their respective premises to reduce the waiting time for driving test candidates.

He also said this enable candidates to take the computerised test and circuit test at the same place, thus making it easier for them.

“However, driving institutes which intend to open test centres to conduct computerised tests at their premises are required to also offer e-Testing for circuit tests.

“Driving institutes can start applying to open KPP (Driver Education Curriculum) Test Centres on their premises starting from April, 2024. Approved driving institutes will be required to also provide an e-Testing system within one year,” he added. – Bernama