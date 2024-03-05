Two brothers in Miri each jailed six months for drug possession

MIRI (March 5): Two brothers were each sentenced to six months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after pleading guilty to drug possession.

Magistrate Randu Rangen who meted out the sentence against Soufie Salleh, 31, and his elder brother Arifen, 36, ordered their jail sentence to run from date of arrest which was on Jan 2 this year.

Both of them were each charge under Section Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the siblings were found to be in possession of methamphetamine weighing 0.12g at Miri Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office at around 6pm on Jan 2.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the siblings were unrepresented by a counsel.