Unifor funds meant to be utilised, not left sitting in bank, recipients reminded

SIBU (March 5): Every fund approved by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is meant to be utilised on works meant to benefit the non-Muslim communities.

In stressing this, Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat said the works could include building new places of worship or carrying out renovation or upgrading of existing centres, as well as purchasing of equipment and other items necessary for the planned activities.

“Unifor once approved a request from the committee of a house of worship, but we found out that the approved fund was only kept in the bank and not used for any renovation works or purchase of key equipment.

“Unifor takes this matter very seriously – all associations, clubs or committees that receive the approved funds must use them fully according to the objectives outlined in their requests.

“Unifor is monitoring this constantly,” he told reporters when met during his visit to the Da Wong Gong Temple project site at Jalan Kong Yit Khim here on Sunday.

Adding on, Jack said last year, Unifor received more than 400 applications for funds.

“Every application undergoes assessment to determine the eligibility for approval.

“Here, I remind the recipients that even after approval and disbursement, Unifor would continue to monitor them to ensure that they would utilise the funds in the best way possible,” he added.

On the Temple Da Wong Gong project, Jack said a total of RM1.15 million had been channelled by Unifor to its building fund since 2021.

“We have been informed that the construction cost of the temple amounts to RM15 million, and I assure the committee that Unifor would always help,” he said.