UPKO on right track after receiving more support

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 5): The participation of young professionals in a political party is a positive indication that can contribute to the continuity of leadership.

President of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO), Datuk Ewon Benedick, expressed confidence that the party is on the right track with the increasing support from former members and new members alike.

He said this after receiving a membership application from Shawn Malanjum, a young entrepreneur in the hospitality sector in Lahad Datu.

“As the President of UPKO, I have placed two priority areas in my leadership service, namely empowering the entrepreneurship movement, including cooperatives, and the education movement through educational support services.

“In the past year, UPKO has been at the forefront and has become one of the main players in these two focus areas. I also welcome new support from young professionals, from the entrepreneurial sector, in response to the party’s efforts.

“Therefore, I am very pleased to welcome the entry of Shawn, a young entrepreneur in the hospitality sector, into UPKO. His participation in UPKO is something very positive, and I am very confident that this will continue,” he said.

Ewon received Shawn’s membership application during a dinner event with UPKO Lahad Datu on Monday.

During the UPKO’s convention last year, Ewon issued an open invitation to former party members to become active in the party again, as well as to new members.

Following this, former Deputy President of UPKO, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing, former Division Chief of UPKO Putatan, Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh, former Deputy Youth Chief, Kennedy John, and former Division Chief of UPKO Kadamaian, Mail Balinu, are among those who have rejoined UPKO.

Meanwhile, UPKO Vice President Datuk Wong Thien Fook said the party is always open to accepting new members regardless of ethnicity and religion.

Wong pointed out that since its rebranding, UPKO’s doors have always been open to anyone interested in joining the party.

“Perhaps many still do not know, but UPKO is a multi-ethnic party. I am of Chinese ethnicity, but many on the committee are of the indigenous (Bumiputera-Islam) communities such as Sungai and Bajau.

“In UPKO, we practice the concept of friendship, and I believe that all struggles begin with friendship. For anyone interested in joining UPKO, the line of communication will start with friendship. It is through strong friendships that we cultivate effective lines of struggle,” he said.

Wong said this during a brief ceremony for the submission of new membership forms at UPKO’s headquarters in Penampang on Tuesday.

During the event, Wong received membership forms from Rama Buni, representing other members for the establishment of a new UPKO branch in Unggun Jaya, Sepanggar.

Meanwhile, Rama expressed that he and his friends decided to join UPKO because they were attracted to the party’s open approach.

Rama conveyed his confidence in the sincere and committed leadership of UPKO leaders in the struggle to protect the rights of the people and enhance the development of the state of Sabah.

Wong expressed his joy in receiving new members and hoped to work closely with them to strengthen UPKO’s position in the administration of the state and the country.

UPKO Treasurer-General cum UPKO Kota Kinabalu chief Dennison R. Indang received new membership forms from Panil Jibul, who joined the Kudat division.

Dennison represented UPKO Kudat division chief Junsim Ruminzing.

Also present at the ceremony were UPKO Executive Secretary, Datuk William Sampil, and UPKO Kota Kinabalu Information Officer, Arfandi Jaafar.