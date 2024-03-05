Youth feared drowned after falling into Kuala Baram river

MIRI (March 5): A 18-year-old male youth is feared drowned after he fell into Kuala Baram river yesterday evening.

Lutong fire station in a statement last night said they were notified about the incident at 6.38pm and a team was immediately despatched to the scene.

“When the team arrived, they met with an eyewitness who saw the victim slipped and fell into the river,” it added.

The victim, later identified as Japar James Tedong, was only wearing short pants during the incident.

It said the search and rescue operation was called off at around 8pm last night and will resume at 8.30am today.