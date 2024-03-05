Zakat fitrah in Sabah this year increased to RM7.50

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): The zakat fitrah (personal tithe) in Sabah this year increased to RM7.50 for each Muslim in the state, said Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) chairman Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin.

Last year, Sabah’s zakat fitrah was RM7 with a total of RM11,251,061.26 collected from 1,607,201 Muslims.

He said the rate was set based on the measurement of one Baghdad bushel or 2.7 kilogrammes of rice used by the majority of residents in the state.

“MUIS managed to distribute RM140,953,600.96 to a total of 110,459 asnaf last year.

“During this Ramadan month, MUIS has allocated RM19.6 million to be distributed to four groups of asnaf.

“MUIS this year aims to collect RM156,725,000 tithe from the Muslims, where zakat fitrah collection is expected to amount to RM11,725,000 while property zakat collection is expected to amount to RM145 million,” he said during the announcement ceremony on Tuesday.

Also present were Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Ruslan Muharam; MUIS deputy chairman Datuk Malai Ali Malai Ahmad and United Sabah Islamic Association (USIA) chairman Datuk Sapawi Ahmad.