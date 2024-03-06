Abg Jo: Sarawak committed to generating green energy, promoting green economy

BINTULU (March 6): Sarawak is committed to becoming a green state that generates green energy and promotes a green economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He welcomed all investors, who share the same direction and ideas, to come to the state.

“We will encourage investment based on the needs of the world,” he said during the Sakura Ferroalloys 10th anniversary dinner here last night.

“If you want to invest, come and see me. We will try to help you with these products.”

Abang Johari said Sarawak is blessed with abundant natural resources, but requires the brainpower to harness them.

He recalled seven years ago, Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd was one of the first official project launches that he attended after being appointed chief minister.

The plant located in Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) was launched by then prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

“SIP has attracted and approved investments worth RM111.73 billion, of which RM12.07 billion is already in commercial production with direct employment of 9,293.

“The potential is there and we have companies with an expected investment of RM15.66 billion at various stages of construction, including those that are now being cleared and implemented,” he said.

He added there are also a few projects that will enhance industries in Samalaju, one of which is the Bintulu-Samalaju gas pipeline project, which involves a 70km gas pipeline from Bintulu to SIP that is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

He said once in operation, the project will increase the distribution of gas supply to users in SIP, including the combined cycle gas turbine that is currently under construction.

“In other words, we are upgrading the gas and electricity supply to SIP,” he said.

Abang Johari shared that in 1987, when he was industrial development minister, a name was required for the industrial park located in the Similajau area.

“I discussed with my then boss, the chief minister (the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud), that we need to have a name in that area, so we have the concept that we will be successful together, that’s where Samalaju comes in.

“Sama means together in Bahasa (Malaysia), laju means the same momentum, so the industry is there and the local people work together for the benefit of both parties, that is the concept behind Samalaju.

“Sarawak has this concept, we welcome investors, at the same time we work with investors, that is the philosophy behind the Sarawak industrialisation programme,” he added.