Bau cops nab suspected fish farm electrical cable thief

KUCHING (March 6): Bau police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of stealing electrical cables from a fish farm in Siniawan near here on March 5.

Bau police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kempas when contacted said the suspect is currently being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

“Police from the district’s ‘Ops Lejang’ team managed to apprehend the suspect around 11.30am and found two sacks of electrical cables as well as the tools that were allegedly used for the theft,” said Jawai.

She added that police also seized a machete and a motorcycle belonging to the suspect during the arrest.

Prior to the arrest, the fish farm owner spotted the suspect exiting the farm house with a bunch of electrical cables and a sharp tool.

“The fish farm owner then quickly called the police around 8.50am. Once we received information of the alleged theft, a police team was immediately dispatched to the scene leading to the arrest of the suspect,” said Jawai.

She added that prior to spotting the suspect, the fish farm owner also claimed that the metal chains used to lock the main gates had been cut open.

The farm owner also discovered two gurney sacks which contained electrical cables on the main driveway to the farm prior to spotting the suspect at the farm house.

“The electrical cables inside the two sacks were later identified by the farm owner to be used to generate electricity to the fish pond’s turbines,” Jawai said.

A police report was also lodged by the fish farm owner’s son on March 5.