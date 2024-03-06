EUDR restrictions hinder 2050 target demand for timber, says FAO forestry officer

KUCHING (March 6): The European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) has created ripples in the global forestry sector, particularly concerning the establishment of forest plantations, said Dr Lyndall Bull.

The forestry officer of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations said there is a pressing need to meet the 2050 target demand for timber, which would necessitate an additional 33 million hectares of commercial plantations.

However, the EUDR’s restrictions on deforestation and forest degradation to convert to forest plantations present obstacles to this endeavour, she noted.

“There’s an ongoing debate around how appropriate it is and what is considered restored land,” she said, highlighting the complexities surrounding land restoration and its utilisation for timber production.

Bull said this in response to a question posed by a member of the audience during a question-and-answer session at the International Conference of Sustainable Management of Tropical Forests, here today.

American Hardwood Export Council environmental policy director Rupert Oliver weighed in on the matter, expressing concerns over the EUDR’s definitions of degradation and deforestation.

“The definition standard is not internationally recognized and was formulated largely behind closed doors,” he said, emphasising the lack of consensus on these crucial terms.

He further elaborated on the potential consequences of the EUDR on the global market for timber products.

“The EU market accounts for only around eight per cent of total consumption,” Oliver noted, suggesting that the regulation might marginalise the EU market further.

He also hinted at the possibility of political pressure to revise certain aspects of the EUDR, considering its potential long-term implications.

“Overall, while the EUDR aims to curb deforestation and promote sustainable forestry practices within the EU, its impact on global forest plantation development remains uncertain.

“As stakeholders grapple with the implications of this regulation, the future of the forestry industry hangs in the balance, with significant implications for both environmental conservation and economic growth,” he said.