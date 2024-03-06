Fadillah: Solar photovoltaic system installation costs reduced by up to 50 pct

KUALA LUMPUR (March 6): The implementation of various government initiatives under the Renewable Energy (TTB) Development Programme since 2011 has reduced the cost of installing solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the country by up to 50 per cent, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the expansion of solar system installation, facilitated by programmes such as the feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme, the Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme, and the Self-Consumption (SELCO) Solar Power System, has created economies of scale for solar installation in Malaysia.

“The average cost of installing a solar PV system has significantly decreased to around RM12,000 to RM15,000 for a basic house, compared to RM24,000 to RM30,000 in 2011.

“For semi-detached houses and bungalows, the current cost stands at only RM40,000 to RM50,000, compared to the previous average of RM80,000 to RM120,000 in 2011,” he said during the question and answer session.

He said this in reply to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) about the current status of the use of solar technology in Malaysia, especially for domestic use.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the reduced costs will now allow solar energy installation to be accessible to a wider range of users, including those in the M40 group, compared to the initial phase of the TBB programme, when it was predominantly affordable for the T20 group.

He said to date, over 16,000 domestic users have benefited from the NEM Programme, with a total quota of 120 MW, adding that the government would expand the solar system installation initiative to make it more affordable for all citizens. In response to Young Syefura’s supplementary question about the announcement allowing individuals to lease their rooftops for solar installation under the National Energy Transition Roadmap, Fadillah said that as of December last year, 235 companies had been registered as solar PV investors with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA).

“These companies offer a zero-capital-cost subscription model for residential homes, handling the installation and financing of the solar system while providing the choice of installment payments,” he said. – Bernama