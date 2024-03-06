Hamden: Sarawak reduced timber operations to balance environmental conservation, economic needs

KUCHING (March 6): Sarawak has reduced its timber harvesting operations to approximately two million cubic metres per year to balance the need for environmental conservation and economic needs, said Datu Hamden Mohammad.

The State Forests director said this is carried out with strict requirements on forest management certification for both natural and planted forests.

“We currently have 25 certified natural forests covering over 2.2 million hectares, as well as seven certified forest plantations covering approximately 97,000 hectares,” he said at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Sustainable Management of Tropical Forests here today.

He said numerous efforts have been implemented to improve and refine the implementation of Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) in Sarawak over the years.

“The Sarawak government strongly believes that the ‘economically viable, environmentally sound and socially acceptable’, and advocating responsible forestry practices is extremely important to show the government’s commitment to maintain and enhance the best management practices.

“Sarawak’s forest policy has undergone substantial reform, placing increased importance on environmental protection and the sustainable management of forest resources,” he said, adding that in 2022, the state amended the Forest Ordinance 2015 to incorporate provisions related to amenity forests and to regulate the implementation of forest carbon activities, including its trading.

Hamden gave his assurance that the Sarawak Forests Department (SFD) will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders towards achieving the SFM goals.

“We will enhance and provide support in capacity building, leverage on up-to-date technology application in forest management, and intensify research and development to support decision making, and facilitate and support the timber industry in Sarawak in SFM.

“SFM is not merely an environmental agenda. It is an economic imperative, a social responsibility, and a commitment to the well-being of our plant,” he said.

In his speech, Hamden said SFD had partnered with the Sarawak Timber Association (STA) to develop seven handbooks on Reduced Impact Logging (RIL) aimed at aiding on-ground personnel in effectively implementing RIL practices.

“These handbooks are adaptations of the harmonised RIL Guidelines for Ground-based Timber Harvesting in Sarawak, which was jointly developed with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

“The guideline marks a significant stride towards standardising timber harvesting practices and enhancing regulation within Sarawak’s timber industry.

“The FAO has affirmed that the guideline adheres to international best practices, not only in its content but also in terms of stakeholder engagement and participation in its refinement,” he said.

Hamden later launched the RIL handbooks alongside STA chairman Dato Henry Lau at the event which was also attended by WWF-Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, ITTO executive director Sheam Satkuru, STA chief executive officer Annie Ting, and Sarawak Forestry Corporation deputy chief executive officer (Conservation) Dr Melvin Gumal.