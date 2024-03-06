In Kuching, fake medical assistant placed on six-month peace bond

KUCHING (March 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today placed a 25-year-old man from Serian on a six-month peace bond for impersonating a medical assistant at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Richard Layau Jolin on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Based on the facts of the case, on Feb 28, 2024, a medical assistant (the complainant) was conducting inspections in SGH when he spotted Richard wearing an old medical assistant uniform and acting in a suspicious manner.

The medical assistant and a co-worker then questioned Richard about the uniform and where he was stationed, but his answer raised further suspicions.

The complainant then checked Richard’s profile with the human resources department and found he was not a staff member.

On March 3, 2024, the complainant apprehended Richard at a nearby hotel and handed him over to SGH security to be rearrested by the police for further action.

Investigations found that Richard had obtained the uniform from Shopee for RM80, while his employee card was made at a shop in Serian for RM5.

Richard revealed he had impersonated a medical assistant due to family pressure because he did not qualify as one after failing to complete his studies.

As he did not have a permanent job, there was rivalry with his brother – a civil servant who his family always compared him with.

Richard began impersonating a medical assistant last December and would wander outside SGH every morning.

It is understood that he never entered any prohibited area in the hospital, but would guide those getting treatment at the hospital.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case, while Richard was unrepresented by legal counsel.