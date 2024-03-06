Indonesia looks forward to strengthening cross-border cooperation with Sarawak

KUCHING (March 6): The Indonesian government is looking forward to further strengthening cross-border cooperation with Sarawak, said Republic of Indonesia’s consul general in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

Raden, in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit’s (Ukas) report, said the relocation of the Indonesian capital to Nusantara in Borneo will see greater cross-border movement between the two countries.

“The Indonesian government seeks to increase collaboration, especially in cross-border matters so that entry and exit between Indonesians and Malaysians can be simplified.

“This is also due to the increasing movement of Indonesians to Sarawak in the medical, tourism, education and other sectors,” he told the media after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak’s Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the Astana here today.

The Indonesian government, he said, hoped that the Sarawak government would facilitate access for the people coming from the republic through the border posts in Sarawak.

He also expressed his appreciation to the state government for giving its continuous support, especially during the recent Indonesian General Election voting process involving Indonesians working and living in Sarawak.

Also present during the meeting were Wan Junaidi’s wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, the wife of the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Lucy Octavia Witjaksono, and their entourage.