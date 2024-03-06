KDC asked to convert idle land beside Kapit Civic Centre into recreation ground

KAPIT (March 6): The Kapit District Council (KDC) has been asked to convert idle land next to the Kapit Civic Centre into a recreation ground.

In making the request, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat called on KDC to engage a consultant to plan developing the site for games such as football, futsal, volleyball, pétanque, and netball.

“I would want it to be converted into an open recreation ground designed with a multipurpose concept for various outdoor sports activities to be carried out here by schools and public.

“Just like before the open sports field where football was played and other sports organised. Let this be an open field to play games and track events, hold concerts, venue for exhibitions,” he suggested during a recent site visit.

He said with proper planning, the site could be part of the Kapit Urban Recreation Triangle, which also includes the lily pond, civic centre, town square, and waterfront.

“Let it be an open space for various recreation activities for the convenience of the schools and public. We are really short of sports facilities and Padang Sukan is now the only one in the whole Kapit where football is played,” he said.

The two-acre site under KDC was previously an open field where football was played.

Kapit Resident Galong Luang said the land was left abandoned some 10 years ago, after state land at Jalan Selirik was converted into commercial shop lots.

Kapit residents had requested the land be developed into a sports field to improve the town’s sports facilities for public use.

Among others present for the briefing were Penghulu Shia Shui Poh and KDC deputy walikota Watson Awan Jalai.