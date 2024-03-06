Keningau first location of CMFS pioneer project

KENINGAU (March 6): Keningau will be the first location in Sabah to implement the Centralised Management of Farming System (CMFS) to help monitor the rice planting sector, Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said.

He added that the pioneer project was the result of the partnership between the Sabah Farmers’ Organisation Authority (FOA) and Agriculture Chemicals Sdn Bhd, as well as the Keningau FOA.

“Through this partnership, farmers will be instilled with correct agricultural practices and exposed to new technology, management and agrinomics, with the right use of input,” he said in a statement after the launch of the system here Wednesday.

Arthur described CMFS as being in line with the ministry’s aim of mainstreaming the National People’s Agrofood Security Innovation (PINTAR) concept and hoped that more innovations would be created to boost productivity and the sustainability of the national agrofood sector in line with current needs.

He added that the ministry hopes that the technology will boost the average rice production in Magatang near here from 2.5 metric tons per hectare to 4.5 metric tons per hectare and indirectly boost the income of farmers.

Arthur also said that the ministry always welcomed all strategic partnerships with companies to pool together resources and expertise to boost food production locally and to reduce dependence on imports as well as support the national food security agenda. – Bernama