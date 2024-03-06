Kyoto University seeks collab with Sarawak in sustainable data analysis initiatives

KUCHING (March 6): A professor of Forest Ecology from Kyoto University in Japan is exploring potential collaborations with Sarawak, centering around sustainable data analysis initiatives.

Responding to a question during a session at the International Conference on Sustainable Management of Tropical Forest here today, Prof Emeritus Dr Kanehiro Kitayama outlined the key aspects of the proposed partnership, emphasising efficiency and minimal costs.

“Costs would be minimal because what you need is to run data, and if you have a team of workers, they can collect the necessary data in one month.

“It doesn’t cost you employing us for a year,” he explained, while underlining the importance of training local teams for data analysis.

A member of the audience, who praised the precision and conciseness of Japanese research methods, had asked about the overall costs for potential collaborators.

“After collecting data, you have to analyse data. We do train on how to analyse data.

“As we build capacity, we visit FMUs (Forest Management Unit) and we teach how to allow the state of the ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme). After the capacity building, each FMU can analyse data by themselves,” said Kanehiro.

The proposal also highlights the utilisation of free satellite imagery to support the data analysis process, he added.

Earlier, Kanehiro presented a slide presentation titled ‘Internalising ecosystem services in sustainable forestry by mapping biodiversity and carbon in production forests’.