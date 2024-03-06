Landslide obstructs Jalan Tekan in Song

KAPIT (March 6): A landslide last night brought soil and other debris from the hilly slope down onto Jalan Tekan in Song District, obstructing traffic.

Song District Officer Harry Bruce Edwin, who is Song District Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the public works department has assigned the road maintenance contractor to clear the soil and debris.

He said Public Works Department (JKR) Kapit engineer Jawa Gara has also been asked to carry out slope treatment work to prevent further soil erosion.

Harry also advised road users to be alert while driving on the stretch.

Those travelling by boat along Sungai Katibas or Batang Rajang should also be aware of the strong turbulent currents as well as the partially submerged dead wood and debris flowing down river.

The extremely wet weather in Kapit Division of late has caused rivers to burst their banks, floods, soil erosion, landslides, and trees being uprooted.