Meta: Facebook, Instagram, Threads down on Tuesday due to ‘technical’ issue

SAN FRANCISCO (March 6): Meta’s top social apps Facebook, Instagram and Threads experienced an outage on Tuesday morning, reported Xinhua.

Meta’s communications director Andy Stone confirmed the outage in a post on X, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”

Shortly after 12pm Eastern Time, the apps appeared to be working again. Meta said the issue was “technical” in nature.

The troubles seemed to have started at some point after 10am. Eastern Time, according to a report by the TechCrunch.

It is unusual for Meta to be experiencing a widespread outage like this, particularly on election day across a number of US states, known as Super Tuesday, the report said. – Bernama