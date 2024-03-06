MetMalaysia: More rainfall expected in Sarawak until next week

KUCHING (March 6): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects more rainfall to occur in Sarawak until next week.

Its director general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah in a weather forecast notice said analysis of weather models showed wind concentration is expected to occur in Sarawak until March 12.

“This situation could cause an increase in humidity that could potentially produce thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds in the area, especially in the afternoon and could last until the early morning,” he said.

He added MetMalaysia also expects rain and thunderstorms in several places in the interior and west of the peninsula.

“However, temperatures above 35°C still have the potential to occur in some places, especially in the north of the peninsula,” he added.

He said the public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and its official social media pages, or download the myCuaca application for the latest and authentic information regarding weather forecast.