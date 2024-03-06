MPs hope govt continues to pay attention to the needs of people in Sabah, S’wak

KUALA LUMPUR (March 6): Members of Parliament from Sabah and Sarawak hope that the Federal Government will continue to pay attention to the needs of the people in the two states, including efforts to realise the provisions agreed upon in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The representatives from the state of Borneo, among other things, suggested that efforts to improve the people’s understanding of the content and impact of MA63 should be implemented so that no party takes the opportunity to stir up negative sentiments among Malaysians.

Roy Angau Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) proposed that detailed explanations about the history, content, and important figures involved in MA63 be included in the school curriculum to ensure that the people remember the sacrifices made towards its establishment.

He said there were numerous figures and heroes of the struggle, such as the Iban Trackers and Sarawak Rangers, who opposed communist colonisation in Malaya (now Peninsular Malaysia) starting in 1948.

“Before the formation of Malaysia in 1963, there were already Sarawakians who fought to defend Malaya (Peninsular Malaysia) at that time. Some even sacrificed their lives, and the bodies of 21 officers were brought back to Sarawak through Operation Mai Pulai in July 2011 after years of being buried in another place,” he said.

“…so don’t doubt the service and loyalty of us Sarawakians to Malaysia, and this historical fact should be taught in schools so that no one thinks that Sabah and Sarawak are not part of Malaysia,” he said when debating the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Datuk Jonathan Yasin (GRS-Ranau) asked the government not to delay Sabah’s demand for 40 per cent of the state’s revenue collected by the Federal Government to be returned to the state.

In line with the MA63 rights claim negotiations, he hoped that fairer consideration would be given to Sabah and Sarawak, just like what was enjoyed in Peninsular Malaysia.

Datuk Verdon Bahanda (Independent-Kudat) echoed this sentiment, saying the settlement of tax payments to Sabah was critical to helping improve development in the state.

Meanwhile, Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram) appealed to the government to address issues plaguing areas in Sabah and Sarawak such as road problems, dilapidated schools, old clinics, and unstable internet connections.

“I believe and am confident that by tackling this infrastructure problem the ‘Madani’ way, God willing, we will be able to reduce the number of those in the B40 target group and subsequently end poverty, and further reduce the development gap between urban and rural areas,” he said.

The heartfelt expressions and suggestions from the Baram MP also got the attention of the Dewan Rakyat when several MPs from the Peninsula as well as Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong also stood up to intervene and support his argument.

“Although I am a deputy minister and cannot express support, I empathise with what Baram has said about rural development… I request the relevant ministry or minister to visit the Baram area,” he said.

Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang), who intervened during Anyi’s debate, suggested that all new construction projects such as roads or highways in urban areas be redirected to Baram or any other areas in greater need.

Members of Parliament also expressed their appreciation for the Federal Government’s concern in implementing several initiatives for the people in Sabah and Sarawak, such as providing flight ticket subsidies for the upcoming Hari Raya festive period next month.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. – Bernama