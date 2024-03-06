Part of Kuching-Samarahan Expressway to close for upgrading works

KUCHING (March 6): The road from the Sarawak Heart Centre roundabout to the ILP Roundabout along Kuch­ing-Samarahan Expressway will be partially closed starting tomorrow (March 7) until March 30, said a notice from Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

It explained the partial road closure is to facilitate the repair and surface upgrading works.

According to the notice, the works on that road stretch will take place from 9pm to 4am daily.

For further enquries related to the traffic flow, contact the Samarahan Division JKR Office via 082-672800 during office hours.