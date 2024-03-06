PBS wants to look attractive to young generation

KOTA KINABALU (March 6): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) needs to look more attractive in the eyes of the younger generation so they feel welcome, said its president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maxiums Ongkili.

He said this at the party’s 39th anniversary celebration on Tuesday night, following the change in the election pattern that is very different when compared to the beginning of the establishment of the party.

“Young people are not only changing the economic but also the political landscape. The government is now putting the future of the country in the hands of 18-year-olds. They are already part of the decision-making group, deciding who is best to lead them.

“In welcoming the government’s decision, PBS has taken the initiative and established Gerakan Belia dan Beliawanis Bersatu (GBB), welcoming individuals aged 18 and over to join this party,” said Ongkili.

Although PBS is the oldest local party in Sabah, he said the party emphasises new breath and ideas, as PBS is home for everyone.

“PBS is a multi-racial political party that is able to meet the needs of the young, as well as the more senior. We want to ensure that young people are comfortable and have a fair and equal opportunity to voice and share their views so that this group can play a role in nation building,” he added.

According to the former Kota Marudu Member of Parliament, there are still many tasks that need to be fulfilled, and PBS is a party that has strong objectives, is consistent and persistent in voicing opinions for the good of the state and the people of Sabah.

In the speech, Ongkili also described the previous general election as a lesson to all political parties, and PBS in particular.

“We realize that despite being in power for decades, it does not guarantee the absolute victory of a party. PBS cannot be satisfied with existing support, a culture of hard work, discipline and consistency is optional. People are watching, they are judging us, and they are more critical than ever. We are under their watch at all times.

“Let past mistakes be our guide to be better in the next election. We need to move in line with current developments. We should focus on increasing the spirit of our struggle, as we fought in 1985.

“We also need to look more attractive in the eyes of the younger generation so they feel welcome. We do not need to fear them. We should not feel threatened because they are our future, the asset of our struggle,” he stressed.

His speech was read by his deputy, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Also present was PBS founder Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.