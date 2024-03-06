Philippines’ Marcos sees Chinese actions in South China Sea with ‘great alarm’

MANILA (March 6): Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that he sees Chinese actions in the South China Sea with “great alarm”, after recent confrontations between the two countries in the contested waters.

“We continue to view with great alarm this continuing dangerous manoeuvres and dangerous actions that are being done against our seamen, our coast guard,” Marcos said in an official transcript of his remarks to reporters.

The latest incidents involving Philippine and Chinese vessels took place on Tuesday in waters around Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands where the countries have contesting maritime claims.

The Philippines said that China Coast Guard ships caused two collisions with Philippine boats and water cannoned one of them, leaving four Filipino crew members injured.

“I think that we cannot view this any way but in the most serious way,” Marcos said.

“Once again, we will make our objections known and hope that we can continue to communicate to find the way so that such actions are no longer seen,” he said.

Manila summoned a Chinese representative over the incidents on Tuesday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Tuesday that Beijing had expressed “strong protests” over the run-in with the Philippine vessels.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing aside competing claims from a host of Southeast Asian nations and an international ruling that has declared its stance baseless. – AFP