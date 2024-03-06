Premier: 70km Bintulu-Samalaju gas pipeline expected to be ready by end-2025

SIBU (March 6): The 70km Bintulu-Samalaju gas pipeline construction project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the completion of the project would increase the distribution of gas supply to users in the Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP), including the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station that is currently under construction.

“This project will bring lots of benefits to the people when completed,” he said at Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd’s 10th anniversary celebration in Bintulu last night.

He said since its launch in SIP by Malaysia’s fifth prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Sakura had grown well.

SIP had attracted and approved investments amounting to RM111.73 billion, with about RM12.07 billion already in commercial production, directly employing over 9,000 workers, he said.

“The potential is there and they also have a list of companies going to invest in the area worth about RM15.66 billion at various stages of construction including those that are now being created and implemented.

“There are also a few projects and one of them is the Bintulu Samalaju gas pipeline from Bintulu to Samalaju Industrial Park,” he added.

Abang Johari also said Sakura is now studying the possibility of developing new products.

“We wish Sakura well in all its new production, which will ensure sustainable fuel development,” he added.

Among those present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Sakura chairman Tiaan van Aswegen.