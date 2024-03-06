Premier chairs first devt coordination committee meeting for 2024

KUCHING (March 6): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg chaired the first Sarawak Development Coordination Committee Meeting (SDCCM) for this year in Limbang today.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in a report said five ministries and one agency delivered their reports on the performance of project implementation in Limbang Division to the Premier at the meeting.

The ministries were the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development, Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development, and Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development.

The Regional Corridor Development Authority was the government agency which presented its report.

The report added that Abang Johari was also scheduled to visit the Sungai Limbang Bridge, Sungai Bunut Bridge No. 2, the affordable housing programme in Rangau, the Limbang Division Integrated Administrative Complex, and Limbang Riverfront.

Those present at the meeting were deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; state ministers and deputy ministers; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, and State Attorney-General Datu Saferi Ali.

Limbang MP Datuk Hasbi Habibollah and Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong were also at the meeting.