Report: Sarawakian Abang Iskandar appointed acting Chief Judge of Malaya

KUCHING (March 6): Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim has been appointed as acting Chief Judge of Malaya (CJM), according to a report on Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The report said the appointment was made following the vacancy left by the retirement of Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah last week.

FMT said it sighted a letter dated March 1 which stated Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat as saying that Abang Iskandar would perform the duties and functions of that office until the position is permanently filled.

It added a copy of the letter was also emailed to all judges and senior court officials.

According to the letter, Tengku Maimun made the appointment under Section 9(3)(a) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964, which states that a Federal Court judge may exercise the duties of the CJM in the event of a vacancy.

As Court of Appeal president, Abang Iskandar is also a Federal Court judge.

Sibu-born Abang Iskandar, 64, is the first judge from Sarawak to assume the post of Court of Appeal president, the second highest position on the judicial ladder.