Retail prices of petrol, diesel unchanged until March 13

KUALA LUMPUR (March 6): The retail prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel will remain unchanged from tomorrow (March 7) until March 13, the Ministry of Finance said today.

In a statement, it said the retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol and diesel will remain at RM2.05, RM3.08 and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

“To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market prices for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices,” the statement said.

It added that the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama