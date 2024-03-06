Sakura Ferroalloys to commission new RM1.422 bln sinter plant in H2 2024

BINTULU (March 6): Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd (Sakura) will commission its new US$300 million (RM1.422 billion) sinter plant in the Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) in the second half of this year.

Sakura chairman Tiaan van Aswegen confirmed this during the company’s 10th anniversary celebration, officiated at by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, here last night.

van Aswegen said the company is well positioned for the future and has plans for diversification and growth.

“A new sinter plant is in the process of being constructed on site. This US$300 million plant will be commissioned in the second half of 2024 and will contribute to further improve plant efficiencies and lower the cost base,” he said.

He pointed out Sakura is also carrying out a feasibility study to produce value-added refined ferromanganese products that will be concluded by mid-year.

“If the study results are positive, this might lead to a further investment of around US$100 million (RM474 million) at Sakura,” he said.

He added as Sakura was designed to be environmentally-friendly and have a light environmental footprint, it is also studying the production of byproducts from current waste streams such as slag, fumes, and gas.

Sakura is a world leading producer of green, high-quality manganese-based products.

According to its website, Sakura produces around 240,000 tonnes ferromanganese per annum.

It is a joint venture between mining house Assmang Limited (South Africa), trading giant Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), and manufacturer China Steel Corporation (Taiwan).