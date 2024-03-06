Sarawak launches ‘Gateway to Borneo’ at world’s largest tourism trade fair in Berlin

KUCHING (March 6): Sarawak took centre stage at the world’s largest tourism trade fair Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday with the launch of its transformative ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign.

A statement from Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) said the campaign signifies a brand refresh and strategically positions Sarawak as the premier gateway to Borneo, encompassing Kalimantan, Sabah, and Brunei.

According to STB, the campaign is in sync with ITB 2024’s theme, ‘Take Travel Technology to the Next Level. Together,’ whereby Sarawak is poised to share its natural pride with the world – a rich tapestry woven with threads of Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals

It explained through this campaign, Sarawak aims to amplify its allure as a prime tourism destination, inviting global travellers to embark on a journey of discovery and inspiration.

Complementing the campaign’s overarching theme is a refreshed “Sarawak More to Discover” (SMTD) destination logo, an update which maintains the vigour and excitement of the region’s marketing strategy.

STB said this is to position Sarawak as a plethora of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals, along with authentic experiences not found anywhere else in the world and yet to be discovered.

It added that the STMD logo serves as a visual representation of Sarawak’s pristine rainforests, the allure of its coastal waters and the colourful diverse ethnicities of its people.

The logo also showcases the majestic silhouette of the Rhinoceros hornbill, an iconic symbol synonymous with Sarawak’s cherished moniker, “Land of the Hornbills”.

Meanwhile, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in the statement said this strategic move not only reinforces Sarawak’s commitment to digitalisation but also highlights Sarawak’s pivotal role as the entry point to the wonders of Borneo.

“We are thrilled to unveil the evolution of Sarawak’s tourism narratives with our ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign. It is not just a geographic distinction but also embodies a contemporary and timeless aesthetic, resonating with the evolving tastes of our discerning audience,” he said.

He also said Sarawak is targeting 4 million visitors arrival in 2024, and invites the world to uncover the wonders that await in Sarawak as their ‘Gateway’ into a new world of experience, discovery, and inspiration.

At the event, STB also signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tischler Reisen (TR), to continue to elevate Sarawak’s prominence among European travellers.

With TR’s 40-year track record and an extensive network of 600 agencies throughout Germany, Sarawak aims to showcase its diverse tour packages both online and offline, enticing discerning travellers across Europe.

STB said this partnership aligns with Sarawak’s strategic vision to position itself as a preferred destination in the European market, while the remarkable 121 per cent surge in European visitor arrivals in 2023 against 2022 highlights the growing appeal of Sarawak’s offerings.

“With the resilient 81.5 per cent recovery achievement of the Europe market’s performance in 2023, as compared to 2019, the state’s best year for European visitor arrivals, Sarawak is optimistic to surpass 2019 levels in terms of European visitor arrivals this year,” it added.

STB also said the upcoming Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), in celebration of its 27th year, will be themed ‘Evolution’ to underscore music’s dynamic nature across generations and cultures.

To be held from June 28 to 30, it said this year’s RWMF embraces the transformative power of music, weaving together culture and environment.

It added for all its efforts in promoting responsible practices and sustainability for the RWMF, STB recently garnered international acclaim such as winning the Best Global PR Campaign Award at the World Communications Forum Award (WCFA), Davos Switzerland.

It also won the ‘Nation’s Pride Award’ for ‘Tourism Promotion Excellence’ at the BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2023 and two Gold awards and the Campaign of the Year Awards at the Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA).