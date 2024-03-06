Scientist proposes use of feebates to achieve Sarawak’s forest plantation goal

KUCHING (March 6): A senior scientist at the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (Cirad) has proposed the implementation of feebates or bonus-malus mechanisms to support Sarawak’s target of establishing one million hectares of forest plantations by 2025.

Dr Alain Karsenty believes that these fiscal instruments offer the necessary flexibility to align with the state’s diverse goals for sustainable forest management.

“Feebates are something very flexible. You can decide what you want to do. For instance, if you have plantations, you can define some criteria for having sustainable transition, more bio-diverse plantations, agroforestry if you want, or mixed plantation if you decide,” he explained during the International Conference on Sustainable Management of Tropical Forests here today.

He was responding to a question from Sarawak Timber Association honorary treasurer Philip Choo during a question-and-answer session held in conjunction with the conference.

Choo had asked Dr Karsenty on the best measures to be implemented for Sarawak to propel its targeted one-billion-hectare forest plantation.

Emphasising the need for clarity and efficiency, Dr Karsenty stressed the importance of setting clear objectives and designing a practical system.

He also suggested reliance on independent certification to avoid conflicts of interest.

“I think the most efficient is to rely on independent certification to avoid any conflict of interest and to say ‘Okay, we want’, for instance, to have this type of plantation,” he added.

At the same time, he advocated for a progressive system, proposing a timeline of eight to 10 years to allow operators to adapt to new practices and obtain certification gradually.

Highlighting the versatility of feebates, Dr Karsenty mentioned ongoing discussions in France, where a similar system was being considered for the fashion industry based on sustainability criteria.

“Basically the idea is you can use the system in many ways and to decide what is sustainable and what isn’t sustainable.”

He also revealed discussions with the governments of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana focusing on the introduction of feebate mechanisms to promote zero deforestation and sustainable cocoa production through agroforestry.

Earlier, Dr Karsenty delivered his slide presentation titled ‘Using direct fiscal incentives for sustainable forest management’.