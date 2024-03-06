Search for youth who fell into Kuala Baram river enters third day

MIRI (March 6): The Search and Rescue (SAR) operation for a youth who is feared drowned after falling into Kuala Baram river on Monday enters its third day today.

Lutong Fire and Rescue (Bomba) chief Henry Jugah when contacted said that the search area has been expanded to two kilometres today from where the victim, identified as Japar James Tedong, was last seen.

“Yesterday, the search area only covered one kilometre from where he was last seen alive. However, today, we have decided to expand the search area” he said.

On Monday, the victim slipped and fell into the river while bathing.

Henry said the victim did not know how to swim.