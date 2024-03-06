Sg Assan Tengah longhouse folks set to benefit from HDC loan

SIBU (March 6): The approval of RM700,000 loan from Housing Development Corporation (HDC) meant for the construction of a new longhouse, came as a great news for the villagers of Rumah Gendang at Sungai Assan Tengah here.

The handing-over ceremony took place recently, where political secretary to Sarawak Premier William Anut, and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong also attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the new longhouse.

According to Wong, the area is often hit by floods during the rainy season, inundating their wooden walkways and lanes.

“This loan is required to build a new longhouse at a location that is safe from the threat of flooding,” said.

On the same day, Wong also visited Rumah Anthony, located at a hilly area, whose chieftain had told him about their loan application being rejected by the HDC as it did not meet the minimum requirement of 10 ‘pintu’ (doors, or household units).

Having listened to this, Wong gave his promise to explain the situation to the relevant parties and help the longhouse to obtain loan approval from the corporation.

Wong later took a 1km boat ride to Rumah Mai, where he was greeted by the chieftain TR Mai Sigai. There, he assured that villagers that he would help resolve problems and improve the quality of life at the longhouse.

Wong, who has been the deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council since 2020, said he had helped 20 longhouses obtain HDC loans, amounting to almost RM10 million.

“This initiative by the Sarawak government aims to advance housing development in the rural areas and improve the quality of life for the residents,” he added.