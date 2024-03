KUCHING (March 6): A retail store in Siburan was destroyed in a fire around 3.25pm today.

According to witnesses, there were no casualties during the incident as all of the store’s workers and customers have evacuated the premises safely.

At the time of writing, firefighters from the Siburan and Serian stations are in the midst of controlling the fire.

It is believed that the fire started on the first floor of the premises.

MORE TO COME