Support timber industry players with forest management certification, STA chief urges authorities

KUCHING (March 6): The Sarawak Timber Association (STA) is appealing to the authorities and policy makers to give full and continuous support to timber industry players who have made great sacrifices to ensure that their forest management units (FMUs) are certified for forest management certification (FMC).

STA chairman Dato Henry Lau said this is through the provision of transparent, consistent, sustainable and stable long-term policies, particularly those concerning government regulations and taxes, licensing and its associated sustainable long-term tenure.

“Such attributes will undoubtedly instil confidence in the timber industry and is crucial for fostering its continued growth and propelling the industry’s commitment for the sustained implementation of Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) practices and benefit long term environmental goals,”he said at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Sustainable Management of Tropical Forests here today.

Lau said under STA, 24 FMUs and seven forest plantation management units, covering a total area of 2.16 million hectares, have attained the FMC status and proudly hold certification under the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme which is endorsed by the internationally recognised Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC).

“As a timber stewarding institution in Sarawak, the inherent mission of STA is to promote SFM and forest conservation.

“STA has committed significant efforts to promote sustainable practices and responsible resource management, aiming to ensure the well-being of our forests in the long term,” he said.

He however, noted that the industry cannot be expected to deliver protective covenants, which policies change and deviate from established principles.

“After all, why is it that only timber players need to bear the burden of SFM? Shouldn’t the NGOs, the government of both the consumer and producer countries, other stakeholders of economic, social and environmental all be required to achieve sustainability certification in their principles, policies, governance and methods of operations?”

He pointed out that despite achieving FMC, the timber industry still faced unjust vilification and were often painted as being solely driven by economic motives and accused of neglecting broader concerns.

“This oversimplified narrative tends to implicate all timber industry players whenever illegal activities occur, and unfairly overlook those who operate responsibly.

“Such sweeping generalisations carry significant consequences, tarnishing the reputation of conscientious players,” he said.

For those timber industry players who are deeply committed to carrying out timber harvesting on a sustainable basis with a balanced focus on economic, social, and environmental well-being, finding support can be a formidable challenge, said Lau.

“On the contrary, suggestions have been put forward for a ban on commercial timber harvesting, but such a proposal is unrealistic because if the forest does not provide economic value, it stands the risk of being converted into alternative land uses.

“A balanced understanding of the timber industry is therefore essential as the solution to the problem lies in recognising responsible practices and the promotion of sustainable forest management, ensuring a sustainable future for both the timber sector and our ecosystems,” he said.

He said another challenge faced by timber industry players was in trying to ensure compliance with various timber legislations enforced by consumer countries.

“Inconsistent definitions, regulations, and requirements of these consumer countries not only erect trade barriers but also sow confusion and inconsistencies in international cooperation efforts.

“This complex regulatory landscape, compounded by the need for additional resources and capacity building, significantly amplifies the cost burden on timber-producing countries. These challenges, while paramount, are just a fraction of the complexities facing the timber industry in the global arena.”

On the conference, Lau said at its core, the event underscored the paramount importance of SFM in shaping good governance, environmental conservation, and social responsibility.

“Recognising the significance of inclusive decision-making, the conference also emphasises the key role of transparent consultations. This approach ensures a balanced and mutually beneficial outcome for all stakeholders, be they government bodies, international partners, environmentalists, social advocates, non-governmental organisations, the timber industry, or media entities.

“The overarching goal is to foster a collaborative and forward-thinking atmosphere, where pragmatic measures are integrated into the fabric of sustainable forest management practices, thus setting the stage for a resilient and harmonious future,” he said.

He said that the conference also aims to explore diverse financing options that support the implementation of SFM practices.

“Our goal is to explore effective strategies for designating more permanent forests with sustainable tenure supported by transparency and good governance in licensing and reporting, while simultaneously catalysing actionable solutions towards achieving a globally accredited timber supply chain characterised by legality and sustainability,” he added.

Lau hoped that the conference would yield effective strategies and actionable solutions to navigate challenges and pave the way for a more sustainable future for both the timber industry and the invaluable tropical forests.

“On behalf of STA, I like to highlight our appreciation to the Sarawak Forests Department and the Sarawak Government under the capable leadership of our beloved Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, WWF-Malaysia and International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO) for your stewardship in making this conference a meaningful one,”he said.

Also present were Sarawak Forests Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad, WWF-Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, ITTO executive director Sheam Satkuru, and STA chief executive officer Annie Ting.