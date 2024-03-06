S’wak education minister leads delegation to institute in Australia

KUCHING (March 6): The Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn led a delegation to the Harry Butler Institute-Centre for Biosecurity and One Health, in Australia.

There, the delegation attended discussions revolving around exploring potential collaborations in high-value manufacturing, particularly in good manufacturing practices (GMP) of testing plates for Antimicrobial Resistance Test, Phage and vaccine development.

The delegation also had the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art laboratory facilities.

“They were briefed by the associate dean for the School of Information Technology Prof Kevin Wong on artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, along with the possibility of collaboration in education and technology transfer, according to press release yesterday from DS Roland, Australia.

“These engagements underscore Sarawak’s dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration, playing a pivotal role in propelling future advancements,” said the ministry in a statement.