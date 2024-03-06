Trade association prepping for Guangzhou China Spring Trade Fair

KUCHING (March 6): The Kuching China Trades Importers and Exporters Association (KCTIEA) has initiated preparations for the upcoming 135th Guangzhou China Spring Trade Fair.

In a statement, it said the trade fair is set to take place in three phases from April 25 to May 5.

As such, the association is inviting business organisations and interested parties to join the Spring Canton Fair delegation, to be led by Commercial Unit chairman Dennis Tan.

“The Spring Canton Fair will gather thousands of businessmen from all over the world, making a joint contribution to the growth of the world economy and trade.

“The Guangzhou China Spring and Autumn Trade Fair, known as ‘China’s No. 1 Exhibition’, has gone through a period of 60 years since its inception in 1957. It is the oldest, largest and most comprehensive trade fair in China. It is a comprehensive large-scale international trade event that attracts the most customers.

“It has always been an important window for China’s economy to face the world, and the exhibition has a superb brand. This year’s China Spring Canton Fair is held at the Pazhou Exhibition Hall,” it said.

The first phase will be held from April 15-19, which will feature large machinery and equipment, small machinery, bicycles, motorcycles, auto parts, chemical products, hardware, tools, outdoor vehicles, outdoor construction machinery, household appliances, electronics and electrical products, computers and communication products, lighting products, construction and decorative materials, bathroom equipment, and import exhibition areas.

The second phase (April 23-27) will focus on kitchen utensils, daily ceramics, craft ceramics, home decorations, glass crafts, furniture, weaving and rattan crafts, garden products, iron and stone products (outdoor), household products, personal care appliances, bathroom products, watches and glasses, toys, gifts, souvenirs, and program supplies.

The third phase from May 1-5 will showcase men’s and women’s wear, children’s wear, underwear, sportswear and casual wear, fur, leather products, clothing decoration and accessories, home textiles, textile raw materials and fabrics, carpets and tapestries, food, medicine and health care products, medical equipment, consumables, dressings, sports and travel leisure products, office stationery, shoes and bags.

KCTIEA is a chamber of commerce organisation that specialises in friendly economic and trade exchanges with China.

Since its establishment in 1976, the Canton Fair has been the key activity of the association.

As such, the association urges members and businessmen to register and participate directly at Belair Travel Agency at No. 255, Jalan Datuk Wee Kheng Chiang here, or contact 082-414419, or reach out to Jayson on 012-8081478.

The travel date is scheduled for April 13 via Malaysia Airlines, and registrations will be processed on a first-come first-served basis.

For further details about the Canton Fair, contact Tan on 019-8866899.