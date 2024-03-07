260 expected to attend Mobile Journalism Workshop 2024 in Sibu this weekend

SIBU (March 7): About 260 people are expected to attend the Mobile Journalism Workshop 2024 which will be held at Kingwood Hotel here this weekend.

The workshop, which is organised by the Institute of Rejang Journalists (IRJ) in collaboration with Sibu Journalists Association (SJA) and Kingwood Hotel, is supported by Business Event Sarawak (BES).

The workshop is aimed at providing a platform for the people especially those working in the media industry, content creators or aspiring content creators, students and those in the digital marketing industry to learn basic and effective visual storytelling skills.

Two trainers from Singapore namely Augustine Anthuvan, a former executive producer of Channel News Asia and Ng Lian Cheong, a senior editor and senior producer of Mediacorp’s Chinese current affairs have been invited to conduct the training.

The workshop will be split into English and Mandarin sessions, which will run concurrently.

Creative and film director Dexter Anthony has also been invited to train the participants on video shooting and editing.

At the end of the training, participants will around Sibu town to film and edit their videos. They need to come up with a two-minute video on the story that they intend to present.

Only those with full attendance and have submitted the assignments will be eligible to receive a certificate of participation after the workshop.