500 longhouse folks in Ulu Pakoh cut off by floods

SIBU (March 7): Some 500 residents from 10 longhouses in Ulu Pakoh area near here were severely affected as their main access road was submerged in floodwaters of about seven feet deep.

According to a community leader Penghulu Bansa Kunchau, the road leading to SK Sungai Pakoh was submerged in seven feet of water Wednesday night due to heavy rainfall.

Bansa, who is a resident in the 25-door Rumah Rama Berindan longhouse, said the weather and the situation have slightly improved today, with the floods subsiding to about four feet deep.

“However, the road access to the primary school (SK Sungai Pakoh) is still inundated, and hopefully the weather will improve for the school to reopen next week,” he said, adding that the flash floods had caused some residents to reschedule their clinic appointments.

“There was no evacuation as the situation is still under control,” he added.