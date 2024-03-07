Ahmad Maslan: Only 16 sick projects nationwide

GEORGE TOWN (March 7): Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan revealed that among the 746 projects nationwide under the ministry, only 16 have been categorised as “sick projects” due to construction delays by contractors.

He stated that the primary factors contributing to these delays include financial issues faced by contractors, along with challenges such as the impact of Covid-19, material shortages, and problems in appointing subcontractors.

“These ailing projects are often highlighted, but their percentage is minimal—only 16 or 2.14 percent out of the total 746 projects. Based on last month’s report, the percentage was 2.88 percent, but it has decreased to 2.14 percent this month.

“This clearly indicates that the Public Works Department (JKR) has demonstrated exceptional efficiency in carrying out its responsibilities and successfully completing these projects,” he explained today.

He was speaking at a press conference after visiting the upgrading and maintenance of the Penang High Court project site.

The upgrading works on the 119-year-old two-story heritage building, costing RM17.9 million, commenced on Dec 1, 2021, and are expected to be completed by July 13 this year.

Previously reported to have faced several major issues, such as roof leaks, termite damage, humidity, fungal growth, and water stains in various sections, the building is now undergoing comprehensive restoration.

Commenting further, Ahmad stated that projects overseen by JKR extend beyond the construction of buildings and also encompass the construction and upgrading of bridges, highways, roads, and slopes.

According to him, apart from the ongoing projects, JKR has an additional 2,100 projects in the planning stages nationwide, inclusive of initiatives from other ministries.

“Therefore, we need to earnestly complete these existing 746 projects because any delay will impact the 2,100 projects in the planning stage.

“Apart from JKR projects, we also carry out projects for other ministries, such as the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Education,” he remarked. – Bernama