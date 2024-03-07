Ala Sekinchan Smart SBB to be expanded to Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD (Mar 7): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will expand the practice of the Ala Sekinchan Large-Scale Smart Padi Field (SMART SBB) rice cultivation to the Kota Belud Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA), starting this year.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said that the effort is in line with the ‘Gelombang Padi’ (Padi Wave) initiative, which is one of the ministry’s main focuses this year towards further increasing productivity and production of rice, especially in Sabah.

He said that the launch of the Ala Sekinchan Smart SBB model at IADA Kota Belud is expected to be held this July, with the implementation of the rice cultivation method being done in stages, according to the suitability of the soil.

“When we plant rice in Sekinchan using more sustainable and efficient methods and technology, we can see that rice production can be increased until it can reach up to 10 and 12 metric tonnes per hectare.

“If we can implement this Ala Sekinchan Smart SBB here, we hope it can increase the potential to maximise the production of padi and rice in IADA Kota Belud, and further contribute to the Self-Sufficiency Level (SSL) of the country’s padi and rice,” he said, when met by reporters during a visit to IADA Kota Belud, and a touch point session with rice farmers here, Thursday.

Arthur said that IADA Kota Belud has the potential to contribute as much as 60 per cent to the SSL of padi and rice in Sabah, based on several studies conducted by the ministry, and it will only be implemented at IADA Kota Belud for the time being, as the starting point of the ‘Gelombang Padi’ initiative in Sabah.

He also expressed confidence that the programme can be expanded to other areas in Sabah if it shows good achievements, including in increasing the production of rice.

The Smart SBB at IADA Kota Belud involves a 200-hectare rice planting area, with the involvement of 75 rice farmers thus far, he said.

Arthur added that the ministry is committed to continuing to focus on further improving the irrigation and drainage infrastructure in Kota Belud’s padi cultivation areas, by channelling related allocations.

It is to ensure sufficient water supply for rice farmers, especially with the implementation of the Smart SBB programme, he said. – Bernama